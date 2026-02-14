Former NFL GM Shares Strong Opinion On Todd Monken Hire

The Cleveland Browns have been facing a fair bit of pushback since hiring Todd Monken as their new head coach. Not only is he one of the oldest first-timers in NFL history, but the fallout from the decision also cost them defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

During an NFL hiring cycle that included Super Bowl champions John Harbaugh and Mike McCarthy getting new jobs, as well as high-profile coordinators Jesse Minter and Klint Kubiak moving up to new teams, Monken could be seen as an uninspiring choice. However, he is viewed by some as a perfect fit for Cleveland.

Former NFL general manager Tom Telesco is in the latter camp, and he recently revealed why he likes Monken and what he can do for the Browns.

“He’s a tough, no-nonsense head coach, and he fits Cleveland,” Telesco said.

Telesco is best known for his time with the Los Angeles Chargers franchise. During his 11 years there, he hired head coaches Mike McCoy, Anthony Lynn and Brandon Staley, which is a dubious track record at best. So, his take may not inspire the confidence Browns fans are looking for.

However, former Browns player Josh Cribbs also agrees that Monken’s gruff style is better suited to Cleveland’s roster than a younger candidate such as Grant Udinski or Nate Scheelhaase would have been. Also, the 60-year-old’s success with the running game as the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens is ideal for a team that does not have a franchise-caliber quarterback.

Yet, his hiring did upset some people, most of all Schwartz, who resigned after being passed over for the job. The way the Browns handled the situation may be discussed for a while, especially if Monken isn’t able to find success quickly.

Cleveland seems to be closing in on naming Schwartz’s replacement. Internal candidates Ephraim Banda and Jason Tarver may have an “edge” in the process, which could ease the transition for Monken and the players alike.

No matter how that shakes out, Monken is sure to demand total dedication from his new staff as he looks to turn around the struggling franchise.

