Analyst Makes Strong Projection For Joe Flacco This Weekend

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
Joe Flacco (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Wild Card Weekend is almost upon us as the longest stretch of weekdays ever finally comes to an end.

While Cleveland Browns fans fly to Houston or search for the best-watching venue near home, predictions are flying.

The NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” crew shared who they are all in on in the first postseason games, and Peter Schrager kicked the segment off with a nod to Flacco Fever (via Good Morning Football on Twitter).

According to Schrager, Flacco looks good and is having a fun time that Schrager expects to continue Saturday.

He points to the quarterback’s record-tying seven wins on the road in the playoffs.

With a victory over the Texans, Flacco will pass Tom Brady for the most road playoff wins in NFL history.

Houston did their best to knock Flacco down a peg in their Week 16 matchup.

Taking advantage of Cleveland’s fourth and fifth starting tackles, the Texans got plenty of pressure on the quarterback, but it was one of those days for the veteran passer, thanks largely to Amari Cooper.

Flacco passed for 368 yards and three touchdowns in the game, 265 yards of which ended up in Cooper’s hands.

It seemed like the quarterback could throw the ball anywhere, and a Browns receiver would come down with it, and despite the Texans’ pass rush, Flacco avoided taking any sacks.

Of course, there was also a pair of interceptions, the biggest glitch in Flacco’s remarkable comeback.

Schrager cited the Flacco story without offering any technical assessment or other rationale for his choice, but Flacco has never lost the first game of any of his six postseason appearances, including 5-0 in Wild Cards.

Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

