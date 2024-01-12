Analyst Makes Strong Projection For Joe Flacco This Weekend

Wild Card Weekend is almost upon us as the longest stretch of weekdays ever finally comes to an end.

While Cleveland Browns fans fly to Houston or search for the best-watching venue near home, predictions are flying.

The NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” crew shared who they are all in on in the first postseason games, and Peter Schrager kicked the segment off with a nod to Flacco Fever (via Good Morning Football on Twitter).

Who we are 'all in' on for Super Wild Card Weekend ♦️ Joe Flacco @Browns

♠️ Vic Fangio @MiamiDolphins

♥️ Mother Nature

♣️ Jordan Love @packers Who you got?⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8zVOb4EjLy — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) January 12, 2024

According to Schrager, Flacco looks good and is having a fun time that Schrager expects to continue Saturday.

He points to the quarterback’s record-tying seven wins on the road in the playoffs.

With a victory over the Texans, Flacco will pass Tom Brady for the most road playoff wins in NFL history.

Houston did their best to knock Flacco down a peg in their Week 16 matchup.

Taking advantage of Cleveland’s fourth and fifth starting tackles, the Texans got plenty of pressure on the quarterback, but it was one of those days for the veteran passer, thanks largely to Amari Cooper.

Flacco passed for 368 yards and three touchdowns in the game, 265 yards of which ended up in Cooper’s hands.

It seemed like the quarterback could throw the ball anywhere, and a Browns receiver would come down with it, and despite the Texans’ pass rush, Flacco avoided taking any sacks.

Of course, there was also a pair of interceptions, the biggest glitch in Flacco’s remarkable comeback.

Schrager cited the Flacco story without offering any technical assessment or other rationale for his choice, but Flacco has never lost the first game of any of his six postseason appearances, including 5-0 in Wild Cards.