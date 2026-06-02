Details Emerge About Build-Up Of Browns, Rams Negotiations

When a true blockbuster trade takes place, no matter the sport, how it came to be is always interesting to examine afterward. That’s especially true when a team like the Cleveland Browns parts with one of the best players in the NFL, Myles Garrett, after previously vowing they would never do so.

The Browns abandoned that stance after extensive negotiations with the Los Angeles Rams, who reportedly coveted Garrett for years. It finally paid off when they agreed to include young Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse in the package for Garrett, which also included a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, plus two other future selections.

Now, details are emerging about the build-up of the Browns’ negotiations with the Rams, as Cleveland remained patient until it got what it wanted.

“The Browns were adamant that they had no interest in trading Garrett, and even told that to the Rams, according to sources. But the Rams refused to give up what one source called their ‘persistent pursuit’ of Garrett. Los Angeles, according to sources, continued calling and calling — the only team that tried to pry loose a player the Browns once deemed untouchable. The Rams initially offered a package of picks in return for Garrett, but Cleveland held firm to its public stance of not dealing its defensive standout, according to sources. The Browns told the Rams that no deal would get done without including the 25-year-old Verse, the Rams’ 2024 first-round pick who has had 12 sacks and 22 tackles for loss the past two seasons,” per Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Adam Schefter.

Los Angeles reportedly had interest in Garrett as far back as four years ago, but the Rams were not ideally equipped to make a legitimate offer, particularly due to their lack of a first-round draft pick in 2022 and 2023. Now, with quarterback Matthew Stafford nearing the end of his career, they felt like they could no longer wait to bolster their defense with Garrett before their championship window closes.

Meanwhile, the Browns were stuck between pursuing an outside chance at fringe playoff contention this season or continuing to stockpile talent and assets for more upside in the years ahead. Cleveland Andrew Berry said any trade for Garrett had to have both short-term and long-term benefits, a young player at a premium position, and draft capital, all of which he received in this deal.

The Browns were somewhat fortunate to be able to get what they did, considering their leverage may have been shrinking. After publicly requesting a trade last year during contract negotiations that ultimately resulted in an extension, Garrett was making disappointing headlines by staying away from voluntary workouts and never meeting with new head coach Todd Monken.

It was likely just a matter of time before Garrett forced the Browns’ hand, so they made the difficult decision to move from one of the best players in franchise history.

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Andrew Berry Opens Up On Decision To Trade Myles Garrett