Browns Nation

Thursday, May 16, 2024
Analyst Makes Strong Statement About 2024 Browns Start To Schedule

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

After the NFL announced the Cleveland Browns’ 2024 regular season schedule, pundits across the media spectrum have dissected the team’s upcoming slate.

On the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” Thursday morning, analyst Tyvis Powell shared a strong statement about how the schedule sets up for Cleveland.

Powell explained that the season’s first six games – featuring four NFC East opponents – provide the “perfect” start for the Browns in 2024 before the team takes on two AFC North foes in back-to-back weeks.

“You get six games that establish who you gonna be, what you are offensively, defensively, and special teams wise,” Powell said.

Analyst Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber added that the Browns play all three games at home from Week 7 to Week 9.

Powell expanded on that, noting the timing of the teams – the Bengals, Ravens, and Chargers – coming in after Week 6 allows the Browns to play games that matter more for AFC standings when Cleveland has fine-tuned its offensive and defensive game plans.

Later, Powell noted that oddsmakers placed Cleveland’s season-win total at 8.5 wins before the schedule release and have kept it there since.

The analyst said he would take the over for that bet, adding that the Browns should be favored in at least two of the three home games – against the Bengals and Chargers – before the Week 10 bye.

Gerstenhaber called the first nine games favorable for the Browns as the NFC East features two teams in the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders that had poor seasons in 2023.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation