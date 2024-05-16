Final Leg Of 2024 Schedule Will Be Browns Toughest Stretch

Now that the NFL has released its 2024 regular season schedule, the Browns can parse over their games to see where the team should succeed and could struggle.

The easy portion of this upcoming schedule is, well, easy to see.

In Week 3 through Week 5, the Browns face three teams – the New York Giants, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Washington Commanders – that finished the 2023 season a combined 18-33 last year.

But Cleveland’s gauntlet to close the year is certainly its toughest stretch.

The Browns will be on the road for four of their last six games, starting with a Week 13 visit to Denver for a Monday Night Football contest.

The Browns will be on the road for four of their last six games, starting with a Week 13 visit to Denver for a Monday Night Football contest.

Although the Broncos finished the year 8-9, the team is expected to improve in Sean Payton’s second year.

The Browns are again on the road in primetime for Week 14, facing the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second time in three weeks in a place Cleveland has won twice since 2000.

A Sunday home contest against the Kansas City Chiefs follows in Week 15, featuring a team that won its third Super Bowl championship with Patrick Mahomes in February.

A shortened Week 16 sees the Browns travel to Cincinnati for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the AFC North rival.

Week 17’s opponent is the Miami Dolphins, a team that made back-to-back AFC Playoff appearances and has aspirations of contending for the AFC crown.

That game will be Cleveland’s fourth and final primetime game that has been announced for the 2024 season.

The Baltimore Ravens are the Browns’ final opponent, their ninth road contest for the upcoming season.

With few defections from a team that competed for its third Super Bowl appearance under coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are again poised to be Cleveland’s biggest obstacle to winning the AFC North division.

