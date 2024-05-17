Guardians Select 2 Browns Rookies To Throw First Pitch

With the Browns’ rookie camp behind them, Cleveland’s first-year players have a little time on their hands before resuming practice during next week’s organized team activities (OTAs).

Two of those rookies took in a baseball game for the Cleveland Guardians on Friday and earned some special recognition.

Local radio producer Mac Robinson shared a photo on Twitter Friday evening of Browns second-round draft pick Michael Hall Jr. and third-round draft pick Zak Zinter preparing to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

#Browns rookies DT Mike Hall Jr. And G Zak Zinter throw out tonight's first pitch ahead of the Guardians game against the Twins. pic.twitter.com/cJQe0ElmQl — Mac Robinson (@MacRobinson95) May 17, 2024

Both rookies were sporting the Guardians’ city-inspired uniforms Friday as they stood on the pitchers’ mound awaiting their opportunity to toss out the first pitch.

Hall is a defensive tackle who joined the Browns after playing with the Ohio State Buckeyes over the past three seasons.

The 20-year-old defensive player is coming off a Third-team All-Big Ten Conference season where he started seven of the 12 games and recorded 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

In his time with the Buckeyes, Hall played in 28 games and started 12 contests, finishing his career with 45 tackles and six sacks.

Zinter joined the Browns as a four-year starter for the Michigan Wolverines.

The offensive guard was a unanimous First-team All-American in 2023 as he helped his team win the national championship in his final season.

Zinter was a three-time All-Big Ten selection after starting in 42 of the 45 games he played.

The 6-foot-6 offensive lineman fell down the draft board after suffering broken bones in his leg in 2023, allowing the Browns to draft the prospect with the No. 85 pick in the third round.

