Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Analyst Makes Strong Statement About Browns Week 1 Matchup

By
Cleveland Browns fans
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Winning the season opener is every team’s goal, putting their best foot forward to start their schedule.

Earning that victory over a likely playoff contender at home would make that victory even sweeter.

The Cleveland Browns will have that opportunity thanks to playing its season-opening contest at home against the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL analyst Jake Trotter.

ESPN Cleveland shared a video clip from “The Next Level” radio program Tuesday where Trotter explained how a victory over the Cowboys would be perceived around the NFL.

“Coming out and playing well against Dallas and beating them, that would certainly change the narrative, and I think put the Browns in really good position to have a strong start to the season,” Trotter said.

Trotter emphasized that a victory over Dallas would be an opportunity to “set the tone” for the Browns’ season and change the expectations around the league of this team.

Failing to win their first game could snowball into a potential pitfall as the Browns are expected to go on the road the following week, Trotter added.

A win would also help quarterback Deshaun Watson’s confidence as he will be coming off the season-ending surgery for his fractured shoulder bone last year, Trotter added.

Cleveland finished last season with an 11-6 record, making the playoffs for the second time under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Browns have not been to the AFC playoffs in back-to-back seasons since the 1988-1989 playoffs.

Cleveland will find out the remainder of its schedule on Wednesday as the NFL is set to release the entire schedule at 8 p.m.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

