Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, May 14, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Makes Strong Statement About Kansas City Matchup

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About Kansas City Matchup

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is hit by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after throwing a pass during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns on November 4, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

While fans and analysts await the full 2024 NFL regular season schedule to be announced on Wednesday, speculation runs rampant as to which teams will earn primetime games this season.

One team sure to draw a large portion of primetime slots is the Kansas City Chiefs.

Browns analyst Brad Stainbrook has a strong opinion about whether the Cleveland Browns’ contest against the Chiefs is worthy of a primetime slot.

Stainbrook posted on Twitter that he “would honestly be shocked” if the Browns are not included in ESPN’s Monday Night Football lineup this season.

The analyst outlined multiple reasons why the Kansas City Chiefs are an appealing team for ESPN to snag multiple times throughout the season.

Initially, Travis Kelce’s brother Jason is reportedly in talks to join ESPN for its Monday Night Football pregame show as Stainbrook pointed to in his social media post.

The elder Kelce brother retired after the 2023 NFL season, and having his brother’s team on the broadcast would produce an interesting storyline.

Further, ESPN could take advantage of the Taylor Swift connection to the Chiefs, Stainbrook said.

Swift – who is dating Travis Kelce – appeared at multiple Kansas City games last year and helped the league increase its television ratings as her fans tuned into the contest to see the musician.

In addition to the Chiefs, the Browns will host other marquee games beyond their traditional AFC North contests, welcoming the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys to Cleveland this year.

FOX Sports announced on Monday that Dallas will be the Week 1 opponent for Cleveland on September 8.

NEXT:  Browns Fans Can Expect To Pay Significantly More For Tickets In 2024
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fans Can Expect To Pay Significantly More For Tickets In 2024

31 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Has Strong Belief About Week 1 Browns Matchup

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Oddsmakers Set Browns Week 1 Line Against Cowboys

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Browns Players React To Week 1 Opponent

9 hours ago

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the New England Patriots Super Bowl Victory Parade on February 5. 2019, through the streets of Boston, Massachusetts.

FOX Sports Debuts Tom Brady As Broadcaster For Browns Season Opener

10 hours ago

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Open 2024 Season At Home Against NFC East Foe

10 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Upset With Reported Offensive Scheme Changes

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Insider Makes Strong Statement About New Coach Ken Dorsey

1 day ago

NFL logo

NFL Schedule Leaks Narrow Browns Possible Week 1 Opponent

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Details Mindset Playing Through Fractured Bone

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 16: A Cleveland Browns fan reacts during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Javion Cohen Named To PFF's List As Player To Watch

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns encourages his team against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kevin Stefanski Gives Coy Answer To 1 Player's Rookie Camp Absence

1 day ago

HAMBURG, NY - November 18: Robert Skimin uses an ATV to dig out after an intense lake-effect snowstorm impacted the area on November 18, 2022 in Hamburg, New York. Around Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs, the snowstorm resulted in up to four feet of accumulation, and additional snowfall is forecast for the weekend.

Analyst Teases Cleveland Could Be Part Of Christmas Day Package

1 day ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

3 Takeaways From Cleveland Rookie Minicamp

2 days ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Elevate Rookie QB From Try Out To Roster

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

New Browns Draft Pick Shows Off Speed At Minicamp

2 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

New Video Shows RB Aidan Robbins Immense Size

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Social Media Post Teases Browns Will Host Primetime Game

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Hypes Up Cavaliers During Second-Round Playoff Contest

2 days ago

browns helmets

Browns Veteran Says There Is 'Unfinished Business' This Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Assesses Zak Zinter's First Pro Workout

3 days ago

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes hugs defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. #51 before a college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Michael Hall Gives Honest Answer To Working Under Defensive Coach Jim Schwartz

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Jowon Briggs Gives Candid Answers As To What Motivates Him

3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 28: Nathaniel Bookie Watson #LB29 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Analyst Believes Nathaniel Watson Is Cleveland's 'Biggest LB'

3 days ago

Browns Nation