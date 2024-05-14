Analyst Makes Strong Statement About Kansas City Matchup

While fans and analysts await the full 2024 NFL regular season schedule to be announced on Wednesday, speculation runs rampant as to which teams will earn primetime games this season.

One team sure to draw a large portion of primetime slots is the Kansas City Chiefs.

Browns analyst Brad Stainbrook has a strong opinion about whether the Cleveland Browns’ contest against the Chiefs is worthy of a primetime slot.

Stainbrook posted on Twitter that he “would honestly be shocked” if the Browns are not included in ESPN’s Monday Night Football lineup this season.

I would honestly be shocked if #Browns vs Chiefs is not on ESPN Monday Night Football with Jason Kelce reportedly taking the job with the network this season. Oh, and Taylor Swift definitely plays a part as well when the networks work with the league on the schedule. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 14, 2024

The analyst outlined multiple reasons why the Kansas City Chiefs are an appealing team for ESPN to snag multiple times throughout the season.

Initially, Travis Kelce’s brother Jason is reportedly in talks to join ESPN for its Monday Night Football pregame show as Stainbrook pointed to in his social media post.

The elder Kelce brother retired after the 2023 NFL season, and having his brother’s team on the broadcast would produce an interesting storyline.

Further, ESPN could take advantage of the Taylor Swift connection to the Chiefs, Stainbrook said.

Swift – who is dating Travis Kelce – appeared at multiple Kansas City games last year and helped the league increase its television ratings as her fans tuned into the contest to see the musician.

In addition to the Chiefs, the Browns will host other marquee games beyond their traditional AFC North contests, welcoming the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys to Cleveland this year.

FOX Sports announced on Monday that Dallas will be the Week 1 opponent for Cleveland on September 8.

