Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Mentions ‘Sad’ Fact In Browns-Texans Playoff Matchup

Analyst Mentions ‘Sad’ Fact In Browns-Texans Playoff Matchup

By

Cleveland Browns players
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans have a lot of things in common.

While the Browns obviously had a franchise quarterback and a revamped team, not many analysts thought they would make the playoffs.

The Texans had a rookie quarterback and a rookie head coach and won just three games last season, so not many people believed in them either.

They were both able to weather the storm despite some key injuries and kept fighting and pushing to reach this spot, becoming two of the best feel-good stories in the league his season.

That’s why NFL Network’s Jaime Eardhal is actually sad that one of these two teams has to be eliminated on Saturday (via Good Morning Football on Twitter).

The Browns will continue to put the odds to the test when they hit the road to square off against the Texans at NRG Stadium.

On the one hand, you’ll have a quarterback who was already written off and counted out, a seasoned veteran getting ready to ride into the sunset like Joe Flacco.

On the other, you have a potential future MVP and one of the most exciting prospects in the game in C.J. Stroud, who was also mocked and counted out even before he set one single foot on the gridiron.

Kevin Stefanski and DeMeco Ryans are both leading the Coach of the Year race, and for very good reasons.

Hopefully, the Browns will be able to live for another day, but whatever the case, this Texans team has proven to have a bright future ahead of them.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns defender Martin Emerson Jr.

Browns Defensive Back Is Ready For Texans Playoff Duel

9 mins ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Browns Officially Know Their Opponents For 2024 Season

18 mins ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Owns Notable Record In Wild Card Round

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Executives Are 'Names To Watch' As GM Candidates Around The NFL

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Browns Officially Know Their 2023 Wild Card Opponent

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant

Browns Can Reach Historic Mark With Win Over Bengals On Sunday

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Charlie Jones #15 of the Cincinnati Bengals plays against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Week 18 Game Prediction: Browns At Bengals

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns is seen on the sidelines in the second half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Details How Browns' Culture Has Changed

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Has Hilarious Reaction To Fan's Message About Pro Bowl Season

2 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a sack against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Graphic Shows How Browns' Defensive Duo Has Dominated This Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns To Face Bengals In Week 18 Without Up To 8 Players

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Top Browns Defender Makes Clear Statement About The Pro Bowl

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Analyst Says Which AFC South Will Be Biggest Challenge For Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Stat Reveals How Difficult It Is To Score On The Browns In 2023

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Share Strong Message About 2024 Pro-Bowl Snubs

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Rodger Saffold

Newest Browns Signing Makes Heartfelt Admission

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Browns Coach Reveals Thoughts On David Njoku Making First Pro Bowl

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt and QB Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Makes Clear Statement On Browns Super Bowl Aspirations

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Sends A Message To Browns Fans After Impressive Run

4 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Joe Flacco Jokes About Age Gap With Teammates

5 days ago

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bengals HC Sets Clear Expectations Ahead Of Browns Game

5 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Joe Flacco #15 throws the ball prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Explains Why Joe Flacco Is Her 'Favorite Story In All Of Football'

5 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Have Signed A Veteran Offensive Lineman Ahead Of Bengals Game

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Holds Unique NFL Record In The Past 3 Seasons

6 days ago

Browns Defensive Back Is Ready For Texans Playoff Duel

No more pages to load