Analyst Mentions ‘Sad’ Fact In Browns-Texans Playoff Matchup

The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans have a lot of things in common.

While the Browns obviously had a franchise quarterback and a revamped team, not many analysts thought they would make the playoffs.

The Texans had a rookie quarterback and a rookie head coach and won just three games last season, so not many people believed in them either.

They were both able to weather the storm despite some key injuries and kept fighting and pushing to reach this spot, becoming two of the best feel-good stories in the league his season.

That’s why NFL Network’s Jaime Eardhal is actually sad that one of these two teams has to be eliminated on Saturday (via Good Morning Football on Twitter).

It's a shame the Browns and Texans have to eliminate each other…@JamieErdahl pic.twitter.com/cyOZhFfMHO — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) January 8, 2024

The Browns will continue to put the odds to the test when they hit the road to square off against the Texans at NRG Stadium.

On the one hand, you’ll have a quarterback who was already written off and counted out, a seasoned veteran getting ready to ride into the sunset like Joe Flacco.

On the other, you have a potential future MVP and one of the most exciting prospects in the game in C.J. Stroud, who was also mocked and counted out even before he set one single foot on the gridiron.

Kevin Stefanski and DeMeco Ryans are both leading the Coach of the Year race, and for very good reasons.

Hopefully, the Browns will be able to live for another day, but whatever the case, this Texans team has proven to have a bright future ahead of them.