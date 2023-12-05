Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

Analyst Names 1 Browns Player That 'Impressed' Against The Rams

Analyst Names 1 Browns Player That ‘Impressed’ Against The Rams

By

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns watches during a 36-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns were quite close to keeping their solid season going, even though their quarterback had been sitting on his couch for months before suiting up to play that game.

Joe Flacco wasn’t lights out by any means, but he was very solid through the first three quarters of the game.

A costly turnover would up dooming the Browns’ chances of winning the game.

However, it was mostly a mistake-free afternoon by the veteran quarterback.

With that in mind, Browns analyst Tony Grossi said on The Daily Grossi that he actually believes that most of the offensive players- and even some of the defensive players- would be more than glad to stick with Flacco going forward.

He added that HC Kevin Stefanski should be the one to make the final call, but he believes Flacco made a good first impression in his first start with the team, as some of his colleagues felt like they had a professional who was poised and calmed and could sling the football down the field.

Flacco finished the game with 23 completions on 44 passes for 254 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Those numbers are quite impressive if you consider the fact that he hadn’t played in quite a while now.

The Browns sent him back to the practice squad just one day after the loss, but there’s still plenty of uncertainty regarding their plans for Week 14.

With their playoff hopes hanging off a thread and a date with the Jacksonville Jaguars up next, perhaps sticking with Flacco wouldn’t be the worst idea.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

