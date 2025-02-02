Browns Nation

Sunday, February 2, 2025
Ian Rapoport Is Confident About Browns’ Plans With No. 2 Pick

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

 

The Cleveland Browns are in a complicated position right now.

On the one hand, they have several needs to address all over the roster, and there will be potential superstars, such as Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, to take atop the NFL Draft.

On the other hand, they desperately need a quarterback for the future, so they might be hard-pressed to get a signal-caller, even if they’re not a better prospect than the aforementioned young stars.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, that’s the route they will most likely take.

The renowned insider jumped on an Instagram Live session after the Senior Bowl to share some predictions for the first round of the NFL Draft, stating that the Browns would likely select the best quarterback available when it’s their turn.

A recent report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com said the same thing, although she also said that the Browns would still do their due diligence on other prospects, such as Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart, or Dillon Gabriel.

Currently, it appears that the Browns will end up with either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

Whatever the case, chances are that whoever they get will start the season on the bench behind a proven veteran.

Hopefully, this will be the beginning of a new era, and the never-ending struggles at the quarterback position will become a thing of the past; it’s been long enough already.

Browns Nation