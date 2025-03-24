Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, March 24, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Names 2 QBs The Browns Should Add To Roster

Analyst Names 2 QBs The Browns Should Add To Roster

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Names 2 QBs The Browns Should Add To Roster
(Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback saga is a daily adventure at this point as fans are eagerly searching for updates about who could be under center for the team when the 2025 season kicks off.

Cleveland already traded for Kenny Pickett this offseason and has Deshaun Watson, his twice-torn Achilles, and his $72.9 million cap hit on the books, but that’s not enough to get this fanbase excited.

In a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan, Jeff Phelps said that he is a big fan of the idea of bringing in Russell Wilson in free agency and Jaxson Dart via the draft.

“I’m bringing three guys in and I’m gonna let them compete…we’re not getting Joe Burrow. We’re not getting Patrick Mahomes, so you’ve gotta pick what’s left. The starting quarterback for this team next year is either going to be Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Kenny Pickett, Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz, or Joe Flacco.”

He likes the idea of having Dart, Wilson, and Pickett compete for the starting job, which isn’t the worst idea or out of the realm of possibilities, but that is certainly a crowded room.

In the linked video, they mention that if that’s the QB room, there will probably have to be a trade of whoever loses the competition, which would make sense given the circumstances.

Pickett has reportedly been told he will be given a chance to compete for the starting gig, which would certainly be a tough sell with this fanbase, given what this franchise has been through at the quarterback position.

With ten picks in the upcoming draft, it feels inevitable that a rookie will be selected at some point, perhaps as high as No. 2, though most mocks are currently leaning toward Abdul Carter at that spot.

There’s roughly a month left to continue speculating on this topic, so who knows what new developments tomorrow will bring.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals How Browns Could Use Travis Hunter
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation