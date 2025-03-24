Analyst Names 2 QBs The Browns Should Add To Roster

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback saga is a daily adventure at this point as fans are eagerly searching for updates about who could be under center for the team when the 2025 season kicks off.

Cleveland already traded for Kenny Pickett this offseason and has Deshaun Watson, his twice-torn Achilles, and his $72.9 million cap hit on the books, but that’s not enough to get this fanbase excited.

In a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan, Jeff Phelps said that he is a big fan of the idea of bringing in Russell Wilson in free agency and Jaxson Dart via the draft.

“I’m bringing three guys in and I’m gonna let them compete…we’re not getting Joe Burrow. We’re not getting Patrick Mahomes, so you’ve gotta pick what’s left. The starting quarterback for this team next year is either going to be Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Kenny Pickett, Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz, or Joe Flacco.”

"I love the idea of Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart and Kenny Pickett. I like that a lot. I'm bringing three guys in and I'm going to let them compete." ➡️ Jeff Phelps tells @andy_baskin how he'd construct the #Browns QB room 🏈⤵️ 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/CPkM26PCDC pic.twitter.com/vWmdGcBlSZ — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 24, 2025

He likes the idea of having Dart, Wilson, and Pickett compete for the starting job, which isn’t the worst idea or out of the realm of possibilities, but that is certainly a crowded room.

In the linked video, they mention that if that’s the QB room, there will probably have to be a trade of whoever loses the competition, which would make sense given the circumstances.

Pickett has reportedly been told he will be given a chance to compete for the starting gig, which would certainly be a tough sell with this fanbase, given what this franchise has been through at the quarterback position.

With ten picks in the upcoming draft, it feels inevitable that a rookie will be selected at some point, perhaps as high as No. 2, though most mocks are currently leaning toward Abdul Carter at that spot.

There’s roughly a month left to continue speculating on this topic, so who knows what new developments tomorrow will bring.

