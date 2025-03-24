Insider Reveals How Browns Could Use Travis Hunter

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly considering passing on Shedeur Sanders at No. 2.

Penn State star Abdul Carter is the current odds-on favorite to arrive in Cleveland, but they could also look at the other top prospect in this year’s class.

Scouts have gone back and forth between Carter and WR/DB Travis Hunter as the best prospect entering the league right now.

With that in mind, Tony Grossi revealed what role the Browns could give Hunter if they took him.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” he believes that the Browns would need to play him more on offense than on defense.

Grossi claimed that he didn’t know if having him play both sides of the field would be a good idea, but he thinks that his offensive playmaking skills are enticing enough to justify taking him as high as No. 2.

He also stated that the Browns might choose how to use him on a game-to-game basis, with him playing more cornerback against teams that have featured sets with more wideouts.

How would the Browns use Travis Hunter if they drafted him no. 2 overall? @TonyGrossi shares his thoughts… pic.twitter.com/PDiEgl8Rxy — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 24, 2025

Hunter is a very special talent, and his ball skills will help him be a star regardless of whether he plays on offense or defense.

Whether he’s going to end up being a full-time two-way player remains to be seen, though, as it won’t be easy to handle the physicality of the pros, and it’s better to be elite at one thing than to be average at two.

