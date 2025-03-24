Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, March 24, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Reveals How Browns Could Use Travis Hunter

Insider Reveals How Browns Could Use Travis Hunter

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Reveals How Browns Could Use Travis Hunter
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly considering passing on Shedeur Sanders at No. 2.

Penn State star Abdul Carter is the current odds-on favorite to arrive in Cleveland, but they could also look at the other top prospect in this year’s class.

Scouts have gone back and forth between Carter and WR/DB Travis Hunter as the best prospect entering the league right now.

With that in mind, Tony Grossi revealed what role the Browns could give Hunter if they took him.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” he believes that the Browns would need to play him more on offense than on defense.

Grossi claimed that he didn’t know if having him play both sides of the field would be a good idea, but he thinks that his offensive playmaking skills are enticing enough to justify taking him as high as No. 2.

He also stated that the Browns might choose how to use him on a game-to-game basis, with him playing more cornerback against teams that have featured sets with more wideouts.

Hunter is a very special talent, and his ball skills will help him be a star regardless of whether he plays on offense or defense.

Whether he’s going to end up being a full-time two-way player remains to be seen, though, as it won’t be easy to handle the physicality of the pros, and it’s better to be elite at one thing than to be average at two.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals When Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Could Return
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation