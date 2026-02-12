Analyst Names 3 Browns Players Who Could Be Trade Candidates

If the Cleveland Browns want to bring more talent to the team, they will have to consider making some trades in the offseason. They could get lucky in the draft, and they might secure someone special in free agency, but trades could be their best shot at making a big adjustment.

Writing for Bleacher Report, Alex Ballentine discussed three players the Browns should consider trading: Denzel Ward, Maliek Collins, and Jerry Jeudy.

“CB Denzel Ward, DT Maliek Collins, WR Jerry Jeudy,” Ballentine wrote. “The way they do business doesn’t afford them a lot of trade candidates that would actually clear space. Denzel Ward is the most notable. A pre-June 1 trade would create $3.2 million in savings. Trading Maliek Collins or Jerry Jeudy won’t create cap space, but they could bringback a valuable draft pick. Collins will be 31 and coming off a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2025. With defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz gone, it’s fair to wonder if it’s time to let him go while his value might be inflated. Jeudy had a career-high 1,229 yards in his first year with Cleveland in 2024. His 23 drops over the last two seasons are probably enough to have the Browns considering the idea.”

Collins and Jeudy would not generate cap savings if traded, but they could bring back valuable draft compensation. Collins, who will be 31, is coming off a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2025. With defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz no longer in place, it is fair to question whether now is the right time to capitalize on Collins’ elevated value.

As for Jeudy, he recorded a career-high 1,229 receiving yards in his first season with Cleveland in 2024. However, his 23 drops over the past two seasons have raised concerns. His production dipped this year, and that inconsistency could prompt the Browns to explore their options. At the same time, another team might believe he can rediscover his peak form and be willing to part with meaningful assets to acquire him.

While trading a player like Ward for relatively modest cap relief may seem questionable at first glance, Cleveland’s financial constraints make difficult decisions unavoidable. If the front office wants to reshape the roster in a significant way, moving one or more of these players could be part of that strategy.

NEXT:

Browns Have Requested To Interview Texans Coach For DC Job