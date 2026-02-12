Browns Have Requested To Interview Texans Coach For DC Job

The Cleveland Browns have a massive task ahead of them in trying to find someone to replace Jim Schwartz, who worked wonders as the defensive coordinator. With Schwartz gone, the Browns are looking at multiple options to fill his big shoes.

Mary Kay Cabot reports that the Browns have requested an interview with someone from Todd Monken’s past: Cory Undlin, the current defensive pass game coordinator for the Houston Texans.

This comes just days after they interviewed Atlanta Falcons defensive pass game coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

“Browns have requested an interview with Texans pass game coordinator Cory Undlin for DC, source says. They interviewed Falcons defensive pass game coordinator Mike Rutenberg for the job on Wednesday,” Cabot posted on X.

Undlin spent a year working with Monken when they were both with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2009. The pair go back, so perhaps that will give Undlin a leg up on this highly coveted job.

Undlin has experience in this role, having spent years working with defensive players and serving as the DC for the Detroit Lions in 2020. Since leaving the Lions, he has worked for the San Francisco 49ers and then the Texans.

Undlin has made a name for himself as someone who works with defensive backs, and that is a skill that he could bring to the Browns. Cleveland already has one of the most promising defenses in the league, but it is looking to get better.

The Browns have been interviewing several possibilities, including some in-house candidates. It is clear that they are getting closer to making their official pick.

Aside from their head coach, this is the biggest coaching decision of the offseason. The Browns need someone who can pick up where Schwartz left off and also work well with Monken.

Given his years of experience and his history with Monken, it sounds like Undlin might be a prime contender for the job.

