Analyst Names 5 Positions Browns Need To Address In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have just eight wins over the past two seasons combined, which means there are plenty of areas that need improvement. The Browns do have one of the best defenses in the NFL, which means much of the work has to be done on the other side of the ball.

That is the primary reason Todd Monken was hired as Cleveland’s new head coach. The 60-year-old had great success as the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens the past three seasons, and at the University of Georgia before that.

Now, with Monken in place, the Browns must improve the roster he’s working with. Cleveland has two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and it is thought they will look to use them on an offensive tackle and a wide receiver.

However, they have several other issues, and CBS Sports analyst Josh Edwards has identified five positions the Browns need to address in the NFL Draft: quarterback, interior offensive line, and cornerback.

“Team needs: OT, WR, QB, IOL, CB,” Edwards wrote. “The Browns made the decision to part with head coach Kevin Stefanski after six seasons. He did lead the franchise to its first playoff win post-expansion, but may not be any closer to identifying the quarterback of the future.”

Finding a franchise quarterback would be the top priority in almost any other year. But there is only one prospect in this class perceived to be at that level, and with the No. 6 overall pick, the Browns are unlikely to be able to land Fernando Mendoza, barring an unexpected trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire the No. 1 pick.

So, the Browns will be forced to use their initial selection and the No. 24 overall pick elsewhere. Most mock drafts have Cleveland using those choices on a wideout and tackle, in either order.

However, if they do settle on another position, the interior offensive line could move to the forefront. Guard Joel Bitonio is contemplating retirement, and guard Wyatt Teller and center Ethan Pocic could leave as free agents, which would create multiple vacancies to fill.

The Browns could then look for a cornerback and perhaps a developmental quarterback in the later rounds as they try to give Monken a better chance of success in his first season and beyond.

