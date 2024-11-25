Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, November 25, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Names 3 Free Agent QB Options For Browns In 2025

Analyst Names 3 Free Agent QB Options For Browns In 2025

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Deshaun Watson #4 and Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are stuck with Deshaun Watson.

Even if they were to release him in the offseason, the financial ripple effect from that decision would be disastrous.

That’s why unless they find a quarterback to develop in the NFL Draft, they will most likely have to address their quarterback struggles in free agency.

Unfortunately, the free-agent quarterback class of 2025 isn’t exactly impressive.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Jeff Phelps shared his list of three potential candidates for the Browns.

Talking to Andy Baskin on 92.3 The Fan, he chose Andy Dalton, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Carson Wentz, who he called the best option and someone he wouldn’t mind having there.

Neither of these quarterbacks figure to be the solution, much less for the future.

Then again, with the decision most likely being driven by financials and nothing else, the Browns won’t be able to afford something much better than that.

Jameis Winston is one of the best backups in the league, and Wentz wouldn’t be much of an improvement.

He’s also talented, reckless, and prone to turning the ball over.

Still, if Winston plays well and plays his way out of the Browns’ price range, that could put the team in a tough spot.

NEXT:  Analyst Notes 5 Biggest Weaknesses On Browns' Roster
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation