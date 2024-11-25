Analyst Names 3 Free Agent QB Options For Browns In 2025

The Cleveland Browns are stuck with Deshaun Watson.

Even if they were to release him in the offseason, the financial ripple effect from that decision would be disastrous.

That’s why unless they find a quarterback to develop in the NFL Draft, they will most likely have to address their quarterback struggles in free agency.

Unfortunately, the free-agent quarterback class of 2025 isn’t exactly impressive.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Jeff Phelps shared his list of three potential candidates for the Browns.

Talking to Andy Baskin on 92.3 The Fan, he chose Andy Dalton, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Carson Wentz, who he called the best option and someone he wouldn’t mind having there.

#Browns focused on bringing in QB competition in the offseason? Jeff Phelps brings up a name that is less than impressive for @andy_baskin pic.twitter.com/E33Xt3xQ0r — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 25, 2024

Neither of these quarterbacks figure to be the solution, much less for the future.

Then again, with the decision most likely being driven by financials and nothing else, the Browns won’t be able to afford something much better than that.

Jameis Winston is one of the best backups in the league, and Wentz wouldn’t be much of an improvement.

He’s also talented, reckless, and prone to turning the ball over.

Still, if Winston plays well and plays his way out of the Browns’ price range, that could put the team in a tough spot.

