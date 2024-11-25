Analyst Notes 5 Biggest Weaknesses On Browns’ Roster

The Cleveland Browns entered this season with aspirations of a repeat postseason berth as their experienced roster would be a difference maker again this season.

Cleveland’s playoff dreams have turned into a nightmare this season after a 3-8 start to the year has the team on the brink of elimination from postseason contention.

With the 2024 NFL regular season nearly in the books, analysts are beginning to turn to the following chapter in the Browns’ story, looking ahead at next season’s potential roster needs.

The Bleacher Report compiled a list of every NFL team’s biggest weaknesses heading into the 2025 season, and Cleveland’s top five largest concerns offered little surprises.

According to the article, the Browns’ five biggest weaknesses are at the quarterback, wide receiver, left tackle, linebacker, and interior defender positions.

The quarterback position was also listed as the team’s biggest need.

Bleacher Report suggested that veteran Jameis Winston should be re-signed for the 2025 position.

“This isn’t an argument that the Browns should go to Winston as their starter next season. The 30-year-old still has a penchant for turnovers, and his days as a Week 1 starter are likely over. He does, however, work as a high-level backup who can come in and give his team a chance to win,” Bleacher Report writers said.

While analysts have moved on from this season, the Browns still have six games remaining on their schedule.

Cleveland returns to action this week in another primetime contest, playing in Denver against the Broncos on Monday night.

