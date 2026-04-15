Analyst Names 3 WRs Browns Could Target With Pick No. 24

The Cleveland Browns have some massive, potentially franchise-altering decisions to make ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. With this event just over one week away, the Browns not only have to figure out which positions make the most sense for them to target, but also which players they’ll pursue.

Fans and analysts alike have made their cases for both positions and players, clearly believing that the Browns have massive holes to fill across the board. It’s ultimately up to the front office to decide the direction they’re heading on draft night, but regardless, these thought exercises can be a fun activity ahead of the draft.

Two of the Browns’ biggest perceived positions of need are on the offensive line and at wide receiver. There are cases to be made for taking one position over the other with the No. 6 overall pick, allowing them to pursue the other with No. 24. Analyst Dane Brugler talked about this on the BIGPLAY Cleveland Show, giving three examples of wide receivers the Browns could go after if they take an offensive lineman at No. 6.

“You could make a case for the bigger receiver in Denzel Boston, you could make a case for KC Concepcion, he’s the most dynamic of the group… and then Omar Cooper Jr.,” Brugler said.

If the Browns got OT at #6, which WR will they take at #24?@dpbrugler lists Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, and Omar Cooper Jr. as candidates to look out for. presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/sNKNQJSEH5 pic.twitter.com/WHelxt4rTk — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) April 14, 2026

As Brugler noted, Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, and Omar Cooper Jr. are three players who could make sense for this organization. All three of them bring something unique and different to the table, but after the top tier of Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson, these seem to be the consensus picks for the next best options.

Boston is a massive receiver, measuring at 6’4″, and after seeing how much the Browns utilized their tight ends in the passing game last year, he could be a good fit for this team, depending on what their quarterback situation looks like.

Concepcion is viewed as an exceptional route-runner and overall athlete, which could also be intriguing WR qualities for the Browns to pursue. Cooper Jr. made a name for himself with Fernando Mendoza in Indiana last season, and while he wasn’t on many people’s radars heading into the 2025 NCAA campaign, he is now, and could be another top-tier option for the Browns to consider.

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Browns Could Take Unexpected Draft Approach At Key Position