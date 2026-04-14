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Tuesday, April 14, 2026
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Browns Could Take Unexpected Draft Approach At Key Position

Brandon Marcus
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Browns Could Take Unexpected Draft Approach At Key Position
(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a few glaring holes in their roster, but few are as bad as left tackle. Because of that, there is a lot of speculation about them picking up a LT in the upcoming draft, and a few names have already been tossed around as potential picks.

However, what if the Browns choose to draft a player who has predominantly played as right tackle in college? Could the coaching staff take that player, mold them into a left tackle, and find success?

Speaking to ESPN Cleveland, Joe Thomas said that’s exactly what the Browns might do. It’s not unheard of for a college player to switch from right to left tackle.

All it would take is some practice and time.

“It’s definitely possible to make the switch [from right tackle to left tackle]. It could just take a couple of months of being in that stance, getting used to the plays, being on the other side of the field, and then it becomes natural. I don’t think moving sides is really a big deal, so I wouldn’t really worry too much what position necessarily the player played in college when I’m trying to fit the most suitable player in that draft slot for our needs on the offensive line,” Thomas said.

It’s important to remember that left tackle isn’t the only roster issue the Browns need to address. Of course, they also want to pick up a wide receiver in the draft.

With multiple positions needing to be figured out, some versatility would greatly help the Browns. If they could find a rookie player who is able to play a couple of positions or expand their skill set, that would serve as great value for the team. Monroe Freeling has been talked about as a smart choice for the Browns, and he may end up being the tackle that the team targets.

But this statement from Thomas shows that the Browns have options, and they could find a way to make numerous different players work and address their tackle needs.

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Brandon Marcus
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Brandon Marcus
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Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

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