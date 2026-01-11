Analyst Names Browns’ 5 Biggest Needs This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns went 5-12 thanks to a mini two-game winning streak to close out the 2025 season, which was a minor improvement from the 3-14 disaster from the year before. Even though things improved marginally, this team still has a ton of questions that need to be answered this offseason in order to get this ship turned around and headed in the right direction for good.

You don’t go 8-26 over the course of two years without some severe issues on both sides of the ball, and the Browns have plenty of them. Hiring a new coach to replace Kevin Stefanski is the first item on the offseason list, but once that gets figured out, it will be time to flesh out this roster.

Dan Parr of NFL.com went through each team in the NFL’s biggest needs, and he shared what he believes to be the Browns’ five biggest needs. Needless to say, Cleveland’s needs are obvious, and it seems Parr got it exactly right, noting the team’s biggest needs are quarterback, offensive line, wide receiver, cornerback, and linebacker.

Cleveland has the sixth pick in the draft and another late first-rounder from the Jacksonville Jaguars, which will both go a long way toward ideally improving two of these five major needs. There’s a path where the Browns could take who they believe to be the best tackle in the draft at No. 6 and go with a receiver later in the first, which would immediately provide the offense with a much-needed boost.

Four of the team’s five starters on the offensive line are hitting free agency this offseason, so there is a lot of work to do in the trenches to protect whoever the starting quarterback is going to be. It’s anybody’s guess what will happen at QB, though Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson will likely both be on the roster and should be in the mix.

Cleveland is losing a lot of talent to free agency at these five positions, so it will be interesting to see what general manager Andrew Berry and the new head coach are able to cook up as a solution.

