Analyst Names 4 College QBs Browns Could Target In 2026

The Cleveland Browns have two rookie quarterbacks right now.

However, as solid as they may have seemed at one point in the preseason, they may not have the upside to be a franchise-caliber player.

That’s why plenty of analysts believe the Browns will go back to pursuing another signal-caller in next year’s stacked 2026 NFL Draft class.

Of course, Arch Manning gets all the hype and the attention, but he’s not even a lock to declare for the draft, and there’s a strong chance he will return to college for another year.

There’s also Drew Allar, who might be the first quarterback off the board if Manning isn’t there.

Nevertheless, Browns analyst Ken Carman believes the Browns could target other quarterbacks.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he believes they could go after Garrett Nussmeier, Fernando Mendoza, Carson Beck, or LaNorris Sellers.

“There are four quarterbacks I’m watching for the Cleveland Browns already. In no particular order, LaNorris Sellers, Garrett Nussmeier, Carson Beck, and Fernando Mendoza,” Carman said.

🏈 @KenCarman says he is watching 4 college QBs this season for the #Browns to potentially target in the future⬇️ 🔶LaNoris Sellers

🔶Garrett Nussmeier

🔶Carson Beck

Sellers has quickly emerged not only as a Heisman trophy finalist but also as one of the most intriguing prospects potentially entering the league, given his athleticism and dual-threat skills.

Nussmeier has turned heads at LSU for years now, and he’s coming off passing for over 4,000 yards in his first year as a starter.

Beck has extensive experience; he’ll be a three-year starter by the time he enters the league, which will help make the transition easier.

As for Mendoza, he’s the least hyped player from this bunch, but he’s impressed scouts with his arm talent and ability to thrive under pressure.

The Browns will have one year to evaluate their quarterbacks, but as things stand now, their quarterback of the future might not even be in the league yet.

