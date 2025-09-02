Josh Cribbs Says Browns Have An Advantage Vs. Bengals

The Cleveland Browns open their 2025 season against the Cincinnati Bengals, with most expecting Cincinnati to come out on top.

But former Browns return specialist Josh Cribbs sees things differently when it comes to this AFC North rivalry matchup.

Cribbs believes Cleveland’s defensive personnel creates favorable matchups against the Bengals’ high-powered offense.

Speaking on his podcast, he pointed to specific areas where the Browns have an advantage.

“I think we have the Bengals’ number. We just match up against them. Our defense matches up against them well. I think when we look at Denzel Ward, I just think he has a lot on (Ja’Marr) Chase. I remember how we played them and the rivalry’s there, and Chase ends up saying something in the media, and then Myles goes off. We match up well against them,” Cribbs said.

WIll the #Browns have the Bengals number AGAIN in week 1? #DawgPound "Denzel Ward, I just think he has a lock on Chase." –@JoshCribbs16 Presented by @Preston_Cars https://t.co/WYndpJndqQ pic.twitter.com/AaAdFzh1Jr — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) September 1, 2025

The Browns’ defense will need several key performances to make Cribbs’ prediction a reality.

Denzel Ward faces the challenge of limiting Ja’Marr Chase, while Myles Garrett must pressure Joe Burrow consistently. The Bengals’ offensive line has shown vulnerabilities that Cleveland’s pass rush could exploit.

Rookie Mason Graham should bring fresh energy to the defensive front. His role becomes important in disrupting Cincinnati’s offensive rhythm from the opening drive.

Cleveland’s offense has its own requirements for success. Joe Flacco needs to manage pressure effectively while the running game featuring Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson controls the clock. Keeping drives alive will be essential.

The receiving corps offers multiple options with Jerry Jeudy, David Njoku, and newcomer Isaiah Bond providing different looks.

Cincinnati’s secondary has many questions, creating potential opportunities for Cleveland’s passing attack.

While Cincinnati enters as the favorite, Cleveland’s defensive matchups and home-field advantage could create the type of upset that defines division rivalries.

