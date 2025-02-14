Browns Nation

Friday, February 14, 2025
Analyst Names 4 Potential Roster Cuts For Browns

Andrew Elmquist
By
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have found themselves as a talking point in sports media a lot over the past few weeks.

Fans and analysts alike are curious as to what the team is going to do with the No. 2 overall pick, a major decision for the franchise’s future.

While this pick could be a big deal for the Browns moving forward, at the end of the day, this is only one player.

A roster is constructed of 52 other players, and the Browns have many difficult decisions to make over the next several months leading up to the 2025 campaign.

Analyst Frank Schwab dove into the Browns’ roster ahead of the 2025 season, highlighting four players that they could cut ties with in a recent Yahoo Sports article.

While it will be a difficult decision, Schwab ultimately pointed to Jack Conklin, Joel Bitonio, Jordan Hicks, and Wyatt Teller as the four potential players for the Browns to cut.

“Even if the Browns don’t want to cut ties with multiple offensive linemen, their cap situation has to be dealt with. Conklin has dealt with knee injuries and the Browns would save about $4.6 million on the cap by cutting him. They’ll do a juggling act trying to keep either Bitonio, Teller or both. There are a few restructures coming, but that just pushes off the cap problems to another year. It’s a mess,” Schwab said.

Age and injury risk is the biggest factor for the Browns when making these decisions, as they’re trying to rebuild this team and don’t have time to wait for players to heal or develop.

Browns Nation