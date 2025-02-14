Mel Kiper Jr. Reveals What Browns Should Do With No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a favorable position ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

After a lackluster 2024 campaign, the Browns have the No. 2 overall selection, giving them plenty of options to choose from to hopefully alter the trajectory of the franchise.

Analysts and fans have named numerous positions and players that the Browns should go after, especially quarterback, as that is one of the most pressing needs for the team.

Mel Kiper Jr., one of the most well-respected draft experts in the industry, recently appeared on the “First Draft” podcast, outlining a world where the Browns could get an elite player at No. 2, but still find a quarterback later on.

“Go get Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter, whoever is left over that Tennesee doesn’t take. You need both of those guys, you take who is left,” Kiper said, adding, “Jaxson Dart is their early second round for Cleveland.”

If it’s not Dart, Kiper named several other quarterback prospects that could be a good fit for the Browns moving forward.

Regardless of who they eventually draft at QB, Kiper believes the team would be doing themselves a disservice by reaching for one with the No. 2 pick when potentially generational prospects in Hunter and Carter could be sitting there for them.

There’s a lot for the team to mull over for the next few months, but if they make another early first-round pick that doesn’t pan out, the fanbase will continue to doubt the team’s ability to draft well, and it will leave the Browns in a vulnerable state for the foreseeable future.

