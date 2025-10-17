Analyst Names 4 QB Prospects That Should Interest Browns

The Cleveland Browns have two rookie quarterbacks on their roster right now.

Unfortunately, neither Dillon Gabriel nor Sheduer Sanders might be the long-term solution at the position.

With that in mind, analyst Ken Carman named four quarterbacks he thinks the Browns should consider in the 2026 NFL Draft: Fernando Mendoza (Indiana), Dante Moore (Oregon), Ty Simpson (Alabama) and Garrett Nussmeier (LSU).

Mendoza

Moore

Simpson

Nuss — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) October 16, 2025

This year’s QB class was supposed to be spectacular, but most of them have struggled to get much going this season.

LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina) is an intriguing athlete, but he may not declare for the draft.

The same applies to Arch Manning (Texas), who has arguably been the biggest disappointment in college football.

Speaking of disappointments, Drew Allar (Penn State) may have played himself out of top-10 consideration before suffering a season-ending leg injury.

The Browns will have two first-round selections, and if they continue to lose games, at least one of those picks is going to be very valuable.

As such, they will be in a position to take almost any prospect of their choosing.

While they will have to address several pressing matters, such as offensive line and wide receiver, finding a new franchise quarterback should again be at the top of their priority list.

NEXT:

Joel Bitonio Gets Honest About 1-5 Start