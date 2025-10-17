Joel Bitonio Gets Honest About 1-5 Start

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio has seen a lot of losses during his time with the team, and despite still being one of the best in the NFL at his position, it’s not enough to prevent more from piling up.

Following the most recent loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, Bitonio opened up about the current state of the Browns and the overall sentiment in the locker room.

“No one wants to be 1-5, but I think our team actually is very close. The guys get along and we push for each other. We haven’t had any of that internal arguments. Everybody’s on the same page. From that mindset, everybody’s frustrated with the results,” Bitonio said.

Bitonio’s name is coming up in trade rumors as he doesn’t have much time left in the game at 34 years old and could look to finish his career with a contender.

He isn’t the only player who could be on his way out before the Nov. 4 deadline.

Losing is never fun, and Bitonio has had too much experience with it, yet it’s clear he has been battle-hardened and knows how to be a leader and make sure the locker room doesn’t fracture.

With a Week 7 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, the Browns have a chance to turn things around and build some positive momentum.

Hopefully, for the team and its fans, the outlook starts to improve, and the Browns can get on a positive roll.

