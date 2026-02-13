Analyst Names 4 WR Prospects Browns Should Target

If the Cleveland Browns are serious about fixing their offense this offseason, one analyst believes the solution starts at wide receiver.

During a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan, CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson shared his top wide receiver prospects in the upcoming draft and named 4 that he thinks Cleveland should keep an eye on.

“Carnell Tate’s number one for me. Makai Lemon is two. My number three, I like Denzel Boston a lot. He’s 6 foot 4, big, strong, fast. Then it’s Jordyn Tyson. He struggles to stay on the field. Then it’s KC Concepcion,” Wilson said.

For a Browns team that struggled to create explosive plays and consistent separation last season, adding young talent at the position will be critical. Cleveland’s passing attack often looked stagnant, and injuries and inconsistency prevented the group from developing rhythm.

Wilson’s top four each bring a different skill set that could immediately help.

Carnell Tate of Ohio State has built a reputation as a smooth route runner with strong hands and body control. He consistently finds soft spots in coverage and wins contested catches. Tate projects as the type of receiver who can move the chains and quickly become a quarterback’s safety blanket, something the Browns badly lacked in key moments last year.

Makai Lemon brings a different element. The USC playmaker is known for his speed and burst in space. Lemon can stretch the field vertically but also create yards after the catch on screens and short throws. In an offense expected to become more creative under Todd Monken, a versatile weapon like Lemon could thrive in motion and mismatches.

Then there is Denzel Boston, the physical specimen of the group. At 6’4 with strength and long speed, Boston fits the prototype of an outside target who can dominate defensive backs. Wilson specifically highlighted his size and athleticism. That combination could give Cleveland a true red zone threat and a player capable of winning jump balls, something the offense rarely had.

The Browns clearly have needs across the board on offense, including the offensive line and quarterback depth. But wide receiver remains one of the most glaring holes. Without reliable playmakers, even a solid quarterback will struggle to produce.

Adding one of these prospects would not solve everything overnight. Still, injecting youth and upside into the receiver room could be a major step toward modernizing the attack.

If Wilson’s board is any indication, Cleveland may want to circle Tate, Lemon, Tyson, and Boston when draft day arrives.

