Analyst Names ‘Best Case’ QB Scenario For Browns Next Season

The Cleveland Browns just added another veteran quarterback to the fold.

Signing Joe Flacco gives them another insurance policy besides Kenny Pickett.

More than that, it buys them some time with whoever they pick in the NFL Draft.

At least, that’s how Max Chadwick feels.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, the renowned analyst argued that bringing in Flacco gives them more time to develop a young quarterback, as they will now have two veterans to potentially start for as long as possible next season:

“I think you’re probably going in with the expectation that either Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett, or if they do get Kirk Cousins, to come in and be the quarterback for as long as possible,” Chadwick said. “Then, when you think the rookie is ready, then maybe you give the rookie a try a few weeks into the season—that’s probably the best case scenario for Cleveland right now.”

Many experts believe that the Browns will draft Travis Hunter with their first-round selection.

That means that, unless they trade back up, they will have to take their quarterback in the later rounds.

Needless to say, the longer they wait to draft a quarterback, the less likely it is that he will be ready to take the reins of the offense right out of the gate – if ever.

Flacco is clearly way past his prime, and maybe even expecting him to do what he did for the team two years ago would be nothing more than wishful thinking.

Nevertheless, he’s a proven veteran in this league, and not only will the younger Pickett and a rookie learn from him, but his approach to the game, experience, and preparation will be valuable to the QB room.

It’s not the move most Browns fans would’ve wanted, at least not at this point in time, but it was a good move nonetheless.

