Saturday, April 12, 2025
Insider Believes Browns Are Sending A Message With Joe Flacco Signing

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns just signed another quarterback.

Joe Flacco is heading back to Northeast Ohio, and he will most likely compete with Kenny Pickett for the starting quarterback job.

Some might claim that this move was long overdue, while others could argue that it wasn’t a good signing.

Whatever the case, one thing’s for sure: It shows that they want to win.

At least, that’s how Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com feels.

Talking on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” the renowned insider stated that the front office didn’t make this move just to try to save their jobs.

“This regime is true to the task, and they are trying to find the best possible way to win football games,” Cabot said.

She firmly believes that they’re sending the right message by proving that they’re trying to make the moves it takes to win football games.

Most of the time, general managers and head coaches who are on the hot seat turn to desperate measures and often even jeopardize the team’s future just to buy themselves some time in the present.

Hopefully, that’s not going to be what happens here.

The Browns are reportedly leaning toward taking Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick, meaning that unless they find a way to trade back up, they will have to wait until the second round to get a quarterback.

Now, with Flacco and Pickett battling out the QB1 job, they can afford to have a first-year signal-caller sit back and work on his development for a season before taking over next year.

That might not be the most exciting scenario for 2025, but it might show that the front office has a plan for years to come.

