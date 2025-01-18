Analyst Names Best Mid-Round QB Fit For Browns In 2025 Draft

The Cleveland Browns finished the 2024 NFL season with a 3-14 record, which earned them the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns are widely expected to take a quarterback with the pick after this past season, where Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles and backups Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson struggled in relief.

The top two quarterback prospects in this year’s class are Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

Both players have a knack for making plays on the field despite the talent around them.

Both Ward and Sanders can potentially be starters in the NFL.

However, draft evaluators commonly believe that they are well behind the prospects in last year’s draft, including Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye.

There’s a world where Cleveland opts to pivot away from either Ward or Sanders with the No. 2 overall pick and looks to address the position later in the draft.

Dustin Fox believes that there is one name that could be an interesting fit for the Browns in the middle rounds.

“Well in the first round I don’t really feel like there’s anybody else that is gonna slide into that first round unless a guy who played for Alabama gets some interest drumming up here as we approach the NFL Draft and that’s Jalen Milroe,” Fox said.

Milroe was considered a potential first-round quarterback prospect before an up-and-down season with Alabama this past year.

However, he could be worth a look later in the draft, assuming the Browns don’t take Ward or Sanders.

