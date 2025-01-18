Browns Insider Says Team Should Overhaul 1 Position Group

The Cleveland Browns spiraled to close out the 2024 NFL season, but this at least resulted in higher draft picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns have a lot of work to do to rebuild their roster, especially on the offensive end.

There are question marks at almost every position.

The need for a long-term answer at quarterback is the most obvious and pressing decision Cleveland needs to make, but the wide receiver room also needs a revamp.

The Browns traded Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills in the middle of the 2024 NFL season, signaling their intention to replace him with cheaper, younger talent.

Jerry Jeudy is a worthwhile piece to build around, though he’ll need some more help to uplift the Browns’ woeful passing game.

Mary Kay Cabot offered how she would address the wide receiver position in an appearance on The Bullpen with Adam The Bull.

“I would add two Pro Bowl caliber type of receivers,” Cabot said. “At least one Pro Bowl caliber and another guy that can get 700 yards and five touchdown passes for you.”

Adding multiple Pro Bowl-caliber pass catchers is easier said than done, though it does highlight how much the unit currently lacks.

Cabot mentioned how the Cincinnati Bengals have built an explosive offense around Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and she argued that Cleveland should try to emulate that path.

The Browns can achieve this through free agency and the draft, though it remains to be seen whether they’ll actually take that route.

