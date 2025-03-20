Analyst Names Best Move Browns Have Made In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns kept one of their most productive and underrated players around.

While linebackers have seemed to be expendable in Jim Schwartz’s defenses, they clearly don’t feel that way about Devin Bush.

That’s why, now that they’ve brought him back on a team-friendly deal, Mason Cameron of PFF chose that transaction as his favorite free-agency move by the Browns so far:

“After Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s season-ending injury, Devin Bush stepped in to fill the void and excelled in the role. He earned a career-high 86.4 PFF run-defense grade, ranking in the top 10 among qualifying linebackers. Bringing the 27-year-old linebacker back on a prove-it deal is a savvy move with high upside and low cost,” Cameron said.

This move will give them some continuity in the linebacker room.

It was also quite a team-friendly move, as they gave him just $3.25 million over a year.

They will guarantee $2.97 million of his base salary, with $1.8 million paid out as a signing bonus.

He can also earn an additional $15,000 in active roster bonuses and $250,000 in performance-based incentives.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s future with the team – and maybe even in the league – is still up in the air, given the delicate nature of the neck injury he sustained last year.

While he wasn’t as dominant as Owusu-Koramoah, Bush made a great impression when he had to step up for his injured colleague.

It will be difficult to be as good in 2025, but it’s safe to expect a bounce-back from the Browns’ defense as a whole after a somewhat disappointing year in Jim Schwartz’s second season in charge.

