Analyst Names Best QB Option For Browns In 2025 NFL Draft

When the Cleveland Browns promoted Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator, it didn’t take long before the fans and the media speculated about his choice at quarterback.

He had strong ties to Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, so he quickly emerged as a strong candidate.

Nevertheless, judging by Rees’ words about his ideal quarterback, others believe he will lean towards Shedeur Sanders.

Notably, that includes PFF’s John Kosko, who recently claimed that the Colorado product is the best potential fit for what they’re looking for right now:

“I believe the best fit for the Browns will come via the draft in the form of Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. New offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has made it clear that his ideal quarterback is a sharp decision-maker. In his introductory press conference, Rees said, “The quarterback’s job is to solve problems. You’re going to be tasked 60, 70, 80 times a game to make a decision in a critical moment. And so I’ve always started with the ability to make quick decisions and make the right decisions.”

Sanders is a very athletic player.

He has shown flashes as a scrambler, and he can make timely throws.

However, he excels at decision-making.

He’s not the strongest or fastest player, and he definitely doesn’t have the most impressive arm.

Then again, he’s someone who’s going to do the little things to win, even if they’re not sexy.

There’s a strong case to be made for Sanders being the most pro-ready quarterback in this class.

Likewise, others also argue that even at his best, he’s nothing more than a middle-to-lower starter at the next level, so using the No. 2 pick and building your roster with a player like that is a major gamble.

Even so, given how the Browns organization has fared over the past couple of years, they might have no choice but to gamble and hope for the best with Sanders.

That also assumes that he’ll be available by the time they’re on the clock and that he and his father want him to be in Cleveland.

NEXT:

Dan Orlovsky Names Surprising Possible Trade Partner For Myles Garrett