Dan Orlovsky Names Surprising Possible Trade Partner For Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback.

Myles Garrett needs a new home.

Maybe the Arizona Cardinals can solve both of those issues.

At least, that’s how Dan Orlovsky feels.

Talking on PHNX Sports, the former NFL quarterback claimed that the Cardinals could be a potential destination if they don’t envision Kyler Murray being their guy for the future.

“I don’t know what Arizona’s long term plans are with Kyler. Do they envision him as the guy? Do they not? If they didn’t, then that’s a trade partner,” Orlovsky said.

He stated that he would still probably lean into building around Murray, but he’s not the one making those calls.

So, if the Cardinals don’t feel strongly about Murray, especially knowing that they will also have to spend big bucks to keep Garrett around, they might feel tempted to move on from their quarterback.

Then again, that might not make sense for Garrett.

He wants to play for a Super Bowl contender, and even though the Cardinals aren’t one right now, chances are they won’t get much better without their starting quarterback.

Garrett doesn’t have a no-trade clause, but whoever trades for him needs to make sure that he intends to sign a contract extension with them.

As such, he might not have much of an incentive to sign an extension with the Cardinals if they don’t have a reliable signal caller or someone to lead the way toward Super Bowl contention as soon as he arrives there.

