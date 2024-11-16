Dianna Russini Reveals What She’s Hearing About Mike Vrabel

Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick were the two biggest names on the market last offseason in the head coaching department.

Surprisingly, both ended up without a seat when the music stopped in the game of musical chairs.

Both will likely be in the market for a head coaching gig again next offseason.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini recently revealed what she has been hearing about Vrabel and his next potential job.

In her recent article with The Athletic discussing the upcoming coaching cycle, Russini shared what went down with Vrabel last offseason and what could be on the horizon for him next offseason.

“Vrabel was a finalist for the Chargers and Falcons jobs last year. He wants to coach in 2025 and I expect him to have his pick of available jobs.”

Both the Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons are much-improved under their new head coaches, but it’s still surprising that nobody chose Vrabel or Belichick.

Next offseason, the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints have already fired their coaches and will likely be looking for outside hires.

As always, there will certainly be a handful of other openings around the league.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, and New York Giants seem like the other most likely teams to fire their coaches in the offseason.

Any team with an opening will likely look into Vrabel.

The Tennessee Titans’ record of 2-7 in their first year without Vrabel adds even more credibility to his coaching stature.

The Cleveland Browns have a two-time Coach of the Year in Kevin Stefanski, so it seems unlikely the organization will look to make a move, but at 2-7, you never know.

It should be a fun offseason, and hopefully, all signs point to Vrabel and Belichick being back on the sidelines somewhere next season.

