Former Browns QB Is Visiting The Giants On Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns are still scrambling to find their new quarterback.

In the meantime, other teams are trying to get a glimpse of what they had.

According to a report by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Jameis Winston will meet with the New York Giants on Tuesday.

Free-agent QB Jameis Winston is scheduled to visit the #Giants on Tuesday, per sources. While the New York braintrust waits for Aaron Rodgers’ decision, it‘s continuing to visit with alternatives: Joe Flacco, Russell Wilson and now Winston, the former No. 1 overall pick. pic.twitter.com/775R4CwG6h — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2025

The report also states that the Giants still have Aaron Rodgers at the top of their wishlist, but with the future Hall of Famer still mulling his decision, they’re looking at other options as well.

The Giants also met with Russell Wilson, who seems to be the Browns’ primary option in free agency.

All things considered, Winston had a decent year with the Browns.

He led the team to one more win than Deshaun Watson, and while the bar was very low, he still gave the team and the players a sense of urgency and belief, and it didn’t take long before they rallied behind him.

Winston’s athleticism and physical traits have never been doubted.

He’s made some mesmerizing throws, and he’s got a cannon for an arm.

Unfortunately, he’s also his own worst enemy.

He has never been able to take care of the football, and while he can give you 30 touchdown passes, he can also throw 30 interceptions.

He’s not likely to change his ways at this point in his career.

Even so, all in all, the Browns could’ve and should’ve brought him back as a backup, but barring a major turn of events, that doesn’t seem feasible now.

