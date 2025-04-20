Analyst Names Biggest Reason Browns Should Re-Sign Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns had the worst offense in the NFL in 2024 and still have plenty of holes to fill heading into the upcoming NFL Draft, but luckily, they have ten picks with which they can fill those holes.

One of the biggest voids is at running back, where long-time superstar Nick Chubb is still a free agent, but one analyst recently named the biggest reason why she believes the team should bring him back.

On a recent episode of The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs, Maria Cribbs endorsed re-signing Chubb because he wasn’t at full strength last year, and the team still has plenty of money to spare.

“I think they should sign him on the strength of they have the money, they know what he means to this team, and I’ve been saying since last year, I don’t think he was 100%.”

Should the Browns re-sign Nick Chubb? "I think they should sign him on the strength of they have the money, they know what he means to this team, and I've been saying last year, I don't think he was 100%." –@MrsMariaCribbs Presented by Pure AV https://t.co/1MUzIVsKqU pic.twitter.com/UyHynxG6ZZ — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) April 20, 2025

Chubb averaged a career-low 3.3 yards per carry in his eight games last season, which was by far a career low, and is likely a major reason why he still hasn’t signed anywhere this offseason.

The Browns haven’t made any significant moves to replace Chubb yet, as the depth chart still consists of only Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong, which makes it quite obvious that the Browns will use one of their ten draft picks on a new workhorse running back.

If Chubb is brought back, it would likely be on a cheap one-year deal to help provide some veteran leadership and continuity to the backfield.

He’d be a great mentor to whoever the new rookie running back is, and for the right price, you’d be hard-pressed to find a Browns fan that wouldn’t be on board with keeping Chubb in town.

