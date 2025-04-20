Insider Names His ‘Dream Draft Scenario’ For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of voids on the roster, even after free agency, and have ten picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft in order to combat some of those remaining issues on both sides of the ball.

With so many picks at their disposal, the Browns have plenty of options, and one insider recently named his “dream draft scenario” for the team.

Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com recently wrote an article outlining what he believes would be the ideal first two picks of the draft, which include drafting Travis Hunter and Jaxson Dart with their first two picks.

“It’s Hunter and Dart with the first two picks,” Pluto wrote when asked what his dream draft scenario for the Browns was. “That said, Dart played in Lane Kiffin’s no-huddle quick-snap offense. Not a lot of pre-snap reads, and that usually doesn’t translate well to the NFL. Berry did call Dart “pretty scheme-versatile,” which means Dart should be able to adjust to an NFL offense.”

Pluto believes Dart should translate well to the NFL, but the Browns could have to trade back up into the latter part of the first round if they want to land Dart along with Hunter at No. 2.

There don’t appear to be too many teams in need of a first-round quarterback if the Tennessee Titans take Cam Ward first overall, while the Browns would certainly be on a short list of teams that still have a dire need at QB.

With ten picks, trading up to select Dart in the first round and securing that highly coveted fifth year of eligibility on his rookie deal is pivotal, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Browns make a move like this.

If this is how the first two selections unfold for Cleveland, it would be hard for fans to get upset about this one at all.

