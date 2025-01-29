Analyst Names Browns’ Biggest Free Agent Decision This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line was nothing short of atrocious in 2024.

Also, subpar offensive play caused the team to trail early, often, and for most of the games.

Needless to say, that’s a recipe for disaster when it comes to establishing the run.

That’s why the team might want to reconsider their stance on Nick Chubb.

As Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN pointed out, GM Andrew Berry was non-committal about bringing Chubb back, and he believes it will be their most crucial decision in free agency:

“In Chubb’s return from the knee injury he sustained in September 2023, he didn’t resemble his previous Pro Bowl form and posted a career low in yards per carry (3.3). He should become more explosive with another year removed from the injury, but he turns 30 in December, and general manager Andrew Berry was noncommittal on Chubb’s return. Chubb had said he wanted to finish his career in Cleveland. He could return on an incentive-laden deal that allows the Browns to search for additional options to bolster the running game,” Oyefusi said.

Chubb is a fan favorite in Cleveland.

More than that, he has earned the right to walk away on his own terms and get another opportunity to prove that he’s still got plenty left in the tank.

An incentives-based deal could be ideal for both parties, assuming Chubb is willing to accept one in what might be his final lucrative NFL contract.

Then again, even if they do bring Chubb back, they can’t leave anything to chance.

The Browns will also have to pursue another running back as an insurance policy.

They need someone who can take over if Chubb underperforms or gets hurt and who will take over once he’s gone.

Jerome Ford, unfortunately, doesn’t seem to be that player.

The Browns will most likely commit to a play-action and run-heavy offense in 2025.

Hopefully, Chubb will be there to lead the way, and he’ll look closer to the superstar he was before suffering that gruesome and career-threatening injury.

