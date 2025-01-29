Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, January 29, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Believes Andrew Berry Has Hit ‘Rock Bottom’ As A GM

Analyst Believes Andrew Berry Has Hit ‘Rock Bottom’ As A GM

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Believes Andrew Berry Has Hit ‘Rock Bottom’ As A GM
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent history.

They made the playoffs last season, and it seemed like they were on the brink of contention.

Instead, they won just three games last season and are now looking for a starting quarterback.

Additionally, there was uncertainty about Myles Garrett’s future with the organization, so GM Andrew Berry had to reaffirm his commitment to Garrett and make it clear that the team would not even consider trading him.

Considering that, Anthony Lima claimed that this may have been his lowest point as a GM.

Talking to Ken Carman on 92.3 The Fan, he stated that the sole fact that he was asked that question and had to answer it made it seem as if he was a losing streak away from losing his job.

He also pointed out that he’s managed to stay with the team even though the team went 3-14 and the Deshaun Watson trade didn’t work out, both of which would be fireable offenses in most cases.

It’s safe to say that most fans and analysts aren’t necessarily thrilled with Andrew Berry right now.

Then again, it’s also worth noting that he wasn’t the only one involved in the Deshaun Watson trade.

Whatever the case, it would be hard to make a case for either him or Kevin Stefanski to keep their jobs if the team gets off to a slow start in the 2025 season.

NEXT:  Analyst Believes Browns Star Will Get Historic Contact Extension
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation