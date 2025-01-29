Analyst Believes Andrew Berry Has Hit ‘Rock Bottom’ As A GM

The Cleveland Browns are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent history.

They made the playoffs last season, and it seemed like they were on the brink of contention.

Instead, they won just three games last season and are now looking for a starting quarterback.

Additionally, there was uncertainty about Myles Garrett’s future with the organization, so GM Andrew Berry had to reaffirm his commitment to Garrett and make it clear that the team would not even consider trading him.

Considering that, Anthony Lima claimed that this may have been his lowest point as a GM.

Talking to Ken Carman on 92.3 The Fan, he stated that the sole fact that he was asked that question and had to answer it made it seem as if he was a losing streak away from losing his job.

"That's got to be as rock bottom as it gets. That's why I said, yesterday, that had to be the low point of his career." 🎙️ @SportsBoyTony to @KenCarman on the one Q&A that stood out from #Browns GM Andrew Berry at the Senior Bowl 🏈 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/4jiPiiWLJD pic.twitter.com/vRttCUers3 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 29, 2025

He also pointed out that he’s managed to stay with the team even though the team went 3-14 and the Deshaun Watson trade didn’t work out, both of which would be fireable offenses in most cases.

It’s safe to say that most fans and analysts aren’t necessarily thrilled with Andrew Berry right now.

Then again, it’s also worth noting that he wasn’t the only one involved in the Deshaun Watson trade.

Whatever the case, it would be hard to make a case for either him or Kevin Stefanski to keep their jobs if the team gets off to a slow start in the 2025 season.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Browns Star Will Get Historic Contact Extension