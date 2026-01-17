Analyst Names Browns Coaching Candidate To ‘Keep An Eye On’

The list of candidates for the Cleveland Browns’ next head coach seems to keep growing and growing. Every day, it feels like another talented coach is being added to the mix.

Some have a lot of name recognition, while others are less well known and seen as more of a dark horse. It’s hard to tell who is a legitimate contender.

While speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Eric Edholm said that Dan Pitcher, offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals, is a person to “keep an eye on.”

“It seems like (Jim Schwartz) would be sort of the last ditch…keep an eye on Dan Pitcher,” Edholm said.

"It seems like (Jim Schwartz) would be sort of the last ditch…keep an eye on Dan Pitcher." "Shedeur did enough to offer him another chance. I would say it's got to be one more guy, too." 🚨@Eric_Edholm w/ @Spencito_ & @earldapearl_216 on his best guess #Browns head coach-QB pic.twitter.com/dDmhIuCLCW — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 17, 2026

Pitcher interviewed for the job last week, which is a good sign for him, but he hasn’t received as much media buzz as others like Jim Schwartz and Mike McDaniel until now. The latest reports say that he is in line for another interview, meaning that he obviously made the Browns happy with his vision.

Pitcher has never been a head coach, although he has worked in the NFL since 2013, getting started with the Indianapolis Colts before moving to Cincinnati. He has experience, although he has never been in such a high-pressure position.

The thing that is most appealing about Pitcher is that his expertise lies in offense. He is currently OC for the Bengals and started as an offensive assistant. On top of that, he spent years as a quarterback coach in Cincinnati.

This is great news because the Browns need a lot of work when it comes to QB. There is talent in Shedeur Sanders, but it needs to be improved and refined. Pitcher could be a smart hire because he has a background in offense, especially with quarterbacks.

On paper, he makes a lot of sense, but the fact that he has never been an HC could work against him. However, numerous contenders for the job have never been a head coach, so it’s clear that isn’t a big deterrent for the Browns.

The Browns would love to have a fresh, young mind like Pitcher running their team.

The fact that they’d be stealing away talent from a division rival would make it even better.

NEXT:

Jets Have Interviewed Browns Coach For DC Opening