Report: Browns Will Interview Bengals Offensive Coordinator

The Browns are continuing to explore a wide range of options in their head coaching search, and their latest reported interview underscores a clear priority moving forward.

According to league reports, the Browns are planning to interview Dan Pitcher, the current offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals.

“The Browns have requested to interview Bengals OC Dan Pitcher for their head-coaching vacancy, per source,” Russini wrote.

Pitcher has quietly built a strong reputation within league circles. He has been part of a Bengals staff that consistently fielded a productive offense in one of the most competitive divisions in football. Working week to week against elite defensive fronts has helped sharpen his approach to game planning, adjustments, and quarterback preparation.

At the same time, this interview reflects the Browns’ willingness to think beyond splash hires. Rather than chasing only big names, the organization appears interested in coaches who have steadily climbed the ladder, earned trust within their building, and shown the ability to maximize talent without constant turnover.

There are still legitimate questions that come with any coordinator making the leap to head coach. Managing an entire roster, setting culture, and overseeing all three phases of the team requires a different skill set.

The Browns are expected to continue meeting with candidates from a variety of backgrounds in the coming days. Some will bring defensive pedigrees, others offensive innovation, and some previous head coaching experience.

Pitcher joining that list signals one thing clearly. The Browns are serious about finding a coach who can build a modern offense and develop players over the long haul, not just survive one season.

