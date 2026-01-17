Jets Have Interviewed Browns Coach For DC Opening

They are getting a lot of headlines, speculation, and buzz, but the Cleveland Browns are not the only NFL team looking for new coaches. There are numerous squads throughout the league hoping to add more talent to the sidelines next season.

The New York Jets are one of those teams, and they could be wooing away one of the Browns’ current coaches.

According to Camryn Justice, Cleveland’s safeties coach, Ephraim Banda, is among the candidates who have interviewed for the position of defensive coordinator in New York.

“Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda among the completed interviews for the Jets’ DC position,” Justice posted on X.

#Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda among the completed interviews for the Jets' DC position. https://t.co/N0xTT2Pxne — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) January 16, 2026

Banda has been in his role since 2023, but he could be ready to move on. However, the Browns are aware of him looking at other potential jobs, because they have reportedly told Banda and others on the coaching staff that they can explore potential employment options as the team sorts out its future.

Banda has also met and interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys.

During his time with the Browns, Banda has worked closely with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Ironically, it may be Schwartz who ends up getting the head coaching job in Cleveland, but he may be without Banda when that happens. Schwartz is scheduled for a second interview with the Browns next week.

If Schwartz did get the big job, he would name a new defensive coordinator to replace him. Banda has a chance to earn that role.

It sounds like he is keeping all of his options open, which is smart. If Schwartz doesn’t become HC, the new coach will be able to change the staff as he sees fit. Therefore, Banda could be in line for a promotion or a firing from the Browns.

Banda has plenty of experience working with defense. He was the DC and safeties coach for Utah State and was also the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for Miami.

He knows what he is doing and has found success with the Browns, but it may be time for him to try something new, especially as so much uncertainty swirls around Cleveland.

