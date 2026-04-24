What Mason Graham Did This Offseason Will Have Browns Fans Excited

The Cleveland Browns’ defense was something to behold last season, partly because its mix of veteran players and newcomers with something to prove. One of those newcomers was Mason Graham, who is looking to improve in 2026.

In a recent interview, Graham talked about his first year in the league, calling it “decent” but admitting that he wants to do even more in his second year. He also talked about what he’s been focused on during the offseason.

According to Graham, he has been trying to get stronger in his time off.

“I feel like I had a decent season, but not what I wanted. Just getting stronger was my main focus [in the offseason]. Just being more stout. Strength was a big thing for me. Just more lifting stuff, but still keeping my speed and agility. That’s something I’m really good at—my quickness and athleticism. Just wanted to work on more of my strength stuff that I needed to focus on,” Graham said.

Graham had a rookie year to remember, filled with big moments and plenty of ups and downs. After being drafted as the fifth overall pick, the pressure was on for the defensive lineman. Sadly, for much of the season, he wasn’t delivering, and there was talk of him potentially being a first-round bust.

But Graham eventually found his footing and turned things around in 2025. In the end, he had 49 tackles, including 28 solos and seven tackles for loss. When the season came to an end, Graham was seen as one of the most exciting young players in the league, and he wants to build upon that next season.

He already has a clear and obvious skill set, but adding more strength to his abilities will surely help him shut down opposing offenses. Graham’s biggest task in the new year will be to stay consistent, remain healthy, and not regress after showing serious development. He will be doing all of this under a brand new defensive coordinator and head coach. It could obviously be a big year for Graham.

Graham had promise and potential in 2025, but in 2026, he will have that and add more strength.

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