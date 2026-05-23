What Mason Graham Was Hiding Last Season Will Surprise Browns Fans

Somewhat lost in the current hype for the Cleveland Browns’ rookie class in the 2026 NFL Draft is what the group from last year’s draft was able to accomplish. Somewhat lost in the good thoughts about the 2025 group was the performance of defensive tackle Mason Graham.

The Michigan product was the No. 5 overall pick by Cleveland, after they traded down from No. 2, and Graham went on to have a very good rookie season. However, it arguably fell short of what might be expected from a top-5 selection.

Turns out, there was a very good reason for that. Graham recently disclosed that he played the latter stages of the season with a broken rib that he suffered in Week 13. The fact that he did not miss a game speaks volumes about what could be in store for the future.

Insider Ashley Bastock revealed some huge expectations for Graham in 2026, saying he is ready to live up to his lofty draft status.

“I think if Mason Graham is everything that they thought he was when they took him No. 5 overall, he should be capable of making that kind of jump,” Bastock said.

The injury came at just about the time Graham was likely to break through. After finding his footing as a rookie, he was developing the confidence to play more freely without thinking so much, while also having adjusted to the speed, strength and technique of the opposing offensive linemen.

In addition, veteran defensive tackle Maliek Collins suffered a season-ending quad injury in that Week 13 game against the San Francisco 49ers, which means there was likely going to be more opportunity for Graham to make plays. That injury to his teammate could have made Graham feel that he could not sit out because the team really needed him.

This offseason, the Browns did not do much to add to their depth along the defensive front. They did sign defensive tackle Kalia Davis as a free agent, but they are likely counting on a breakthrough from Graham to provide improvement from within, after he posted 49 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, but just one-half sack last year.

An NFL player usually can show a big jump in his second season, and Graham has shown he has the talent and drive to make that happen.

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