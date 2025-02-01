Analyst Names Browns’ MVP From 2024 Season

The Cleveland Browns didn’t have a good season in 2024.

However, as much as the team struggled to get much going, Myles Garrett was still a superstar.

That’s why it wasn’t much of a surprise to see Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports choosing him as the team’s MVP for the season:

“It’ll be interesting to monitor Garrett this offseason as a potential trade candidate with the Browns possibly hitting the reset button. Looking back on the 2024 season, the pass rusher continues to be one of the best in the league and was again a lone bright spot for the Browns overall. He was named a First Team All-Pro for the fourth time in the last five seasons after totaling 14 sacks, 22 tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles,” Sullivan said.

Garrett put the league on notice by stating his frustration about the team’s state.

It didn’t take long before trade rumors flooded social media.

Nevertheless, GM Andrew Berry has made it clear that the team has no intention of letting go of its superstar pass rusher.

Despite the team’s struggles, Garrett is a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year again, and that speaks volumes about his dominance as an unblockable force of nature at the line of scrimmage.

It’s easy to understand Garrett’s frustration and his desire to play for a Super Bowl contender, and he deserves that.

Conversely, he has also expressed a strong desire to remain with the team for the duration of his career, so they may be able to resolve their issues.

Garrett is eligible to sign another contract extension, and as such, he might be in line to become the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history as early as next season.

With his numbers, production, talent, and work ethic, he’s earned every penny that might come his way in the years to come.

