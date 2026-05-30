Browns Quietly Made A DB Move On Friday

GM Andrew Berry has put in a ton of work to reshape the Cleveland Browns’ roster this offseason, and he did just that by getting creative in free agency and bringing in another exciting draft class. There are still questions about the quarterback position, but if new head coach Todd Monken can get some clarity on that front, this team could be a sneaky playoff contender.

One of the other issues going into the draft was the depth at the cornerback position, which still remains a bit of an unknown. Berry selected safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round of the draft, and he could mix in at nickel a bit due to his versatility.

The Browns made a minor move on Friday to help the CB room just a bit. ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shared that the team signed corner Tyron Herring and released corner DeCarlos Nicholson with an injury settlement in a corresponding move, so he’ll now find himself on IR and still on the roster.

“The Browns released CB DeCarlos Nicholson from injured reserve with an injury settlement, per the transaction wire. He had reverted to IR after clearing waivers,” said Oyefusi.

The Browns released CB DeCarlos Nicholson from injured reserve with an injury settlement, per the transaction wire. He had reverted to IR after clearing waivers. https://t.co/Tn9JPHFKAI — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) May 29, 2026

Nicholson signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent on May 8th out of USC. He spent two years at USC after spending two years at Mississippi State and made 42 tackles last season with four pass deflections, a sack, and an interception.

He had an impressive Pro Day at USC and measured in at 6’3.25″ with a solid 4.57 40-yard dash time and an 11-foot broad jump. It’s unclear what kind of injury he is working through, but the 24-year-old can absolutely be heard from again, perhaps in time for training camp.

Herring was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and bounced between their practice squad and that of the New England Patriots’ last season. The 25-year-old is 6’1″ and came to the NFL out of Delaware and will now have a chance to fight to crack another roster.

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