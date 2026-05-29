Browns Insider Says The Odds Have Shifted On Deshaun Watson

Despite all of the glowing reviews surrounding Deshaun Watson during preseason practices, there is one glaring question that the Cleveland Browns won’t be able to answer about the quarterback until Week 1 at the earliest. Watson hasn’t played in an NFL game since October 2024, and it is unknown how he will perform in one until he actually does.

Fortunately, Watson seems to be in a much different place than he was after he tore his Achilles tendon a second time, following a serious shoulder injury he suffered in 2023. The 30-year-old appears to be completely healthy, and he may no longer be weighed down by multiple sexual assault lawsuits, the last of which were dismissed in February.

With that in mind, insider Tony Grossi said he believes the odds are looking up for the Browns’ QB, who could have his best season with Cleveland since his arrival in 2022.

“The three injuries are a major factor. If you’re over that, plus his mind has been cleared of all the personal issues he had. I do think the odds are better that we see a good Watson than a bad Watson. I don’t know what good means other than it’ll be better than what we’ve seen in a Cleveland uniform,” Grossi said.

"I think the odds are better that we see a good Watson than a bad Watson," – @TonyGrossi on the Browns selling Watson as the QB1 going into the season. Do you agree? https://t.co/FMSTOC2haP pic.twitter.com/XqDf8LAboY — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 29, 2026

Watson hasn’t played a full NFL season in six years, due to his off-field issues and injury history. He has appeared in just 19 of a possible 68 games for the Browns, and in only seven since November 2023.

In his most recent starts, which opened the 2024 season, he was one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL based on QBR. He did not reach 200 yards passing in any of them, and the Browns won just one of those games.

However, in addition to his improved physical and mental well-being, Watson may benefit from the arrival of new head coach Todd Monken. His system seems to be tailor-made for Watson’s skill set, and the veteran QB has been taking advantage of that with some excellent performances at minicamp and the recent organized team activities (OTAs).

It is unlikely that Watson will ever return to the form he showed with the Houston Texans, when he was named to the Pro Bowl three times and led the NFL in passing yards in 2020. Yet, he only has to be better than Sanders to earn the Browns’ job this season and prove his skeptics wrong.

It would be one of the most unlikely comeback stories in NFL history, but it is looking more and more possible by the day.

NEXT:

Browns Insider Says The Deshaun Watson Plan Makes "Zero Sense"