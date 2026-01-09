Analyst Names ‘Dream Coaching Staff’ For Browns

As the Cleveland Browns continue to sort through a long and growing list of head coaching candidates, some around the league are already playing out what a best-case scenario could look like if everything broke the right way. One recent discussion sparked plenty of attention among Browns fans and quickly turned into a talking point worth digging into.

During a segment on ESPN Cleveland, analyst Aaron Goldhammer laid out what he described as his “dream” coaching staff for the Browns.

[Aaron Goldhammer] has a DREAM Browns coaching staff:

HC – John Harbaugh

OC – Mike McDaniel

DC – Jim Schwartz

Would you be a fan of this?

At head coach, Hammer pointed to John Harbaugh. After his departure from Baltimore, Harbaugh has quickly become one of the biggest names connected to the Browns’ opening. He brings a Super Bowl ring, nearly two decades of head coaching experience, and a reputation for leadership and organizational stability.

The offensive coordinator spot in this scenario belongs to Mike McDaniel. McDaniel is an intriguing piece of the puzzle and is known for having one of the brightest offensive minds in the league. Pairing McDaniel with a veteran head coach like Harbaugh would, in theory, allow him to focus purely on offense without carrying the full weight of running a franchise.

On the defensive side, Hammer kept things familiar by selecting Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator. Schwartz has already proven he can build an elite unit in Cleveland, and his defense was consistently the backbone of the team even during a disappointing season. Retaining Schwartz while changing the head coach would offer continuity on the side of the ball that is already working.

Of course, assembling a staff like this would be far easier said than done. Contract situations, personal preferences, and power dynamics all come into play. Still, the fact that this kind of conversation is happening reflects where the Browns are right now.

Whether this exact trio is realistic or not, it does highlight one thing clearly. Everything is on the table right now for the Browns.

